Kaiser plans for 312-bed Sacramento hospital

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has filed an application with the city of Sacramento, Calif., to build a Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Railyards Medical Center Medical Facility.

"We have filed public documents about our plans with the city planning department which is the next step in a process that includes reviews and approvals," a spokesperson for Kaiser said in a statement shared with Becker's.

The plan includes an eight-story, 657,500-square-foot hospital that comprises 312 beds. It also features a five-story, 171,500-square-foot medical office; a two-story, 32,500-square-foot central utility plant; a seven-level, 490,250-square-foot parking garage; a parking lot; and added improvements to the site.

Kaiser's Sacramento hospital, which would be located in the Sacramento rail yards, is estimated to cost $1.48 billion, according to a fee estimate request the city received in December, the Sacramento Business Journal reported Feb. 15.

"Kaiser Permanente is fully committed to building a state-of-the-art medical center at the Railyards in Sacramento to expand access to care in our community," the spokesperson said.

Kaiser began purchase discussions for a site in the rail yards for the hospital in 2015, but completed the purchase in 2019.

The plan status is currently listed as "closed" on the city's website.