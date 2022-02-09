Kaiser Permanente seeks to build $298M inpatient tower

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente filed an application with the state Department of Health Care Access and Information to build a $298 million inpatient tower with 138 beds at Roseville (Calif.) Medical Center, The Sacramento Bee reported Feb. 8.

The tower would have 30 intensive care unit beds and 108 surgical beds, expanded perioperative and emergency departments, an inpatient pharmacy and support areas.

The tower would be five stories and 275,000 square feet, Sacramento Business Journal reported Feb. 6.