IU Health to award $690M to diverse contractors as part of expansion

Indianapolis, Ind.-based IU Health is aiming to give 30 percent of construction and design work on its $4.3 billion expansion to certified minority, women and veteran-owned companies, Indiana Business Journal reported July 7.

The health systeml expects to give about $690 million worth of work to diverse contractors, or 30 percent of $2.3 billion, the cost of the project after subtracting medical equipment from the total cost, according to the story. The efforts could be complicated by a shortage of construction workers and the busy construction season.

"It's a stretch goal," Jim Mladucky, IU Health vice president of design and construction, told the news outlet. "Our typical target is 25 percent. But we're feeling good about it at this point."