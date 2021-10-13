Indiana hospital plans $300M expansion

South Bend, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital hopes to expand with a new patient tower, apartments, hotel and health club through a $300 million project, the South Bend Tribune reported Oct. 13.

About $240 million would go to the hospital expansion, while about $60 million would go to the "Integrative Health and Lifestyle District" south of the facility.

Through the 211,500-square-foot expansion, 588 new jobs would be added at the hospital, as well as 600 jobs at local businesses, according to an application for state funds reviewed by the Tribune.

There would be additional trauma bays, upgrades at the hospital and an expansion of clinical services.

In partnership with Great Lakes Capital and Bradley Co., parent company Beacon Health System plans to build a complex with 145 apartments for employees, a health club, 125-room hotel, 35,000 square feet of office and retail space, and parking for 1,200 vehicles.

"These projects fill in the missing blanks and reconnect the hospital campus to the rest of downtown," Mayor James Mueller said.