Indiana health system to unveil new $70M hospital expansion

Warsaw, Ind.-based Parkview Health is unveiling its new $70 million hospital expansion, Parkview Kosciusko Hospital, in the new year.

More than doubling the former hospital, Parkview Warsaw, in size from 86,000-square feet to

174,000-square-feet, the new facility will offer both outpatient and inpatient services, changing its official status from outpatient center to hospital, according to a Dec. 11 press release shared with Becker's.

PKH will feature 28 inpatient beds, a full-service, 24-hour emergency department, diagnostic imaging, outpatient lab services, rehabilitation services, specialty clinics, a Parkview physicians group, inpatient and surgery care, along with an extension of oncology services through Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute.

"Since the opening of Parkview Warsaw as an outpatient center in 2016, Parkview has looked at ways we can better meet the needs of the people we serve," Greg Johnson, MD, regional market president of Parkview Health, said in the release. "Parkview Kosciusko Hospital was designed to offer more comprehensive care, with flexibility to change and grow with the needs of the community."

The hospital opens to patients on Jan. 9.