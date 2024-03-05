HCA Florida hospital opens freestanding ED, adds 20 positions

Sanford-based HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, opened its new $15 million HCA Florida Casselberry (Fla.) Emergency freestanding emergency room March 4.

The more than 10,000-square-foot facility, which was unveiled to the public in late February, comprises 11 emergency exam rooms and digital X-ray, ultrasound, laboratory and CT scan services, according to a March 4 news release shared with Becker's.

The opening of the facility also created 20 full-time positions.

HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital now operates three freestanding ERs: HCA Florida Casselberry Emergency, Sanford, Fla.-based HCA Florida Heathrow Emergency and Eustis, Fla.-based HCA Florida Mount Dora Emergency.

HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, part of HCA Florida Healthcare, is a 221-bed acute care hospital and level 2 trauma center. HCA Florida Healthcare has more than 650 care sites, including hospitals, physician practices, freestanding ERs and urgent care centers.





