HCA Florida hospital gets green light for $80M tower project

Loxahatchee, Fla.-based HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has been given funding approval by the health system to develop an $80 million patient tower on its campus.

The tower will house the Surgical Suites at Palms West Hospital and will comprise a 36-bed postsurgical unit for patients who have undergone robotic surgery, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The tower project will also feature classrooms, a gift shop, a coffee shop, a new registration and admitting area, an expanded food service area and cafeteria, an enhanced materials management area, and an additional parking lot.

Along with the new tower, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital is currently undergoing a $22 million operating room expansion.

The tower project is expected to break ground this fall and be completed in 2027.

HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, also part of HCA Florida Healthcare, is a 206-bed full-service acute care hospital, the release said.