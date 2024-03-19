Hawaii health system opening obstetrics practice amid service shortage

The Queen's University Medical Group, part of the Honolulu-based Queen's Health System, has established a clinic to provide obstetrics and gynecology care amid shortages on Hawaii's island of Maui.

The medical group began hearing of obstetrician burnout and shortages on Maui last spring and met with the Hawaii Medical Service Association and Wailuku, Hawaii-based Malama I Ke Ola Health Center to develop the new practice, according to a March 18 news release.

The clinic, located in Kahului, Hawaii, is staffed by four obstetricians and provides obstetric and gynecological care.

"Our long-term goal is to identify and train future physicians from Maui who will one day serve the community they live in," Rick Bruno, MD, president of Queen's University Medical Group and president of the Queen's Medical Center, said in the release.

The Queen's University Medical Group comprises more than 700 providers across 17 specialties and subspecialties.

The Queen's Health System is a nonprofit health system that features four hospitals and more than 70 specialty healthcare locations and labs. It has 10,000 healthcare workers, according to its website.









