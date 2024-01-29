Grady Memorial Hospital aiming for $46M project approval

Grady Memorial Hospital, part of Atlanta-based Grady Health System, is waiting on a certificate-of-need application response for a planned $46 million project that includes upgrades to its Walter L. Ingram Burn Center.

Of the $46 million, $22.6 million would go to its burn unit upgrades, with the remainder being used to renovate the hospital's lab space, a spokesperson for Grady Health System said in a statement shared with Becker's.

"The Walter L. Ingram Burn Center serves a critical role in the region. The space was last renovated in the early 2000s. This plan will update the rooms, expand capacity by 11 beds, and bring operating rooms closer to burn services," the spokesperson said.

In the certificate-of-need application, obtained by the Atlanta Daily World, Grady also proposed the addition of 69 new full-time employees, including 44 registered nurses. Grady aims to renovate around 28,000 square feet for its lab and about 26,000 square feet for the burn unit, the publication reported Jan. 28.

Should Grady receive a certificate-of-need approval, the project is expected to begin in June and be completed by April 2025.

Grady Health is made up of over 3,000 physicians representing 80 different medical specialties.