Franciscan Health Rensselaer to invest $28M in upgrades

Franciscan Health Rensselaer (Ind.) will soon begin a $28 million project to upgrade and modernize the hospital, according to an Aug. 10 press release from the health system.

The investment was approved by the Franciscan Alliance board of trustees and includes modernization of the emergency department and accommodation for the current average daily census of patient rooms, in addition to updates to the hospital's infrastructure and central plant equipment.

Chad Pulver, board member of Franciscan Health Western Indiana, said that the community will benefit by having convenient, local access to a hospital with specialized services.

"This update sets the stage for Jasper County to remain self-sufficient and continue to improve quality of life with convenient access of medical needs, employment opportunities and model healthy living in a rural environment," Mr. Pulver said.

A date for the project's groundbreaking has not been announced.