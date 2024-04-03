Florida hospital opens patient care tower

Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice (Fla.), part of Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System, has opened a five-story Northeast Tower for patients.

The two upper floors filled with patients April 3, with 68 private patient suites between the floors. The tower's fourth floor will be a dedicated unit for cardiac patients, with the fifth floor dedicated to orthopedic patient growth, according to an April 3 news release.

An additional 34 private suites will open this fall on the tower's second floor, putting the hospital on track to nearly double inpatient capacity from 110 beds to 212 in 2024.

The ground level will be used for future support services and additional patient care, with the third level used as mechanical system space.

Construction for a 30,000-square-foot expansion to the hospital's emergency care center will also be complete this fall, growing the center from 28 rooms to 61.

The hospital has hired more than 200 new employees to accommodate the additions.

Becker's has reached out to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for comment on project cost and will update this story as more information becomes available.





