Flagstaff hospital project delayed 9 months as build expected to start in February

Northern Arizona Healthcare's $800 million hospital project is above its original budget amid significant delays in the start of construction, according to a June 22 Arizona Daily Sun report.

The 700,000-square-foot project in Flagstaff was originally budgeted at $750 million, but costs have risen amid project delays with extensive work needed to approve the new Flagstaff Medical Center location.

This is "normal, to some extent," according to Steve Eiss, NAH vice president of construction and real estate development, as such escalation is expected whenever a construction timeline is moved back.

Building is now expected to start in February with the opening of an ambulatory care center set for August 2026 and the hospital due to open in February 2028.

A second phase will include housing, a hotel, and a healthcare-centered retail area and restaurants.