Fifth Third bank acquires healthcare RCM company

Fifth Third Bancorp closed its acquisition of healthcare RCM company Big Data.

Big Data's flagship product, Fuse, is a "bank-neutral online portal that automates remittance reconciliation," according to a May 15 Fifth Third news release.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Fifth Third has a long history of expertise in the healthcare banking space and is deeply committed to bringing our solutions to healthcare clients," Kevin Lavender, head of commercial banking at Fifth Third Bank, said in the release. "This acquisition allows Fifth Third and Big Data Healthcare to collaborate, scale and continue to accelerate healthcare technology solutions that benefit current and future clients."