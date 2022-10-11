Encompass Health, Piedmont plan to build rehab hospital in Georgia

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health and Athens-based Piedmont were awarded a certificate of need to build a freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Athens, Ga.

The new 40-bed hospital will care for patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries and offer physical, occupational, and speech therapies and 24-hour nursing care to restore functional ability and quality of life, according to an Oct. 5 news release.

President of Encompass Health's South Atlantic region, Ronnie Wagley, said they are excited about the partnership with Piedmont.

"We look forward to providing even more access to high‑quality care for Athens-area residents in need of rehabilitative services through this future hospital. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, we will help patients regain their independence through our coordinated and connected care," Mr. Wagley said.

Encompass Health currently has five inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Georgia.