Dignity Health eyes 9th Arizona hospital

San Francisco, Calif.-based Dignity Health is considering expanding its footprint in Arizona, a representative confirmed to Becker's March 29.

The health system is eyeing a plot of land in Surprise, Ariz., a city between 20 and 30 miles northwest of Phoenix. Its early-stage plans for the site include a general acute care hospital and medical office space.

The new hospital would be Dignity's ninth acute care hospital in Arizona. It would also be the first full hospital in the city of Surprise, according to the Surprise Independent.