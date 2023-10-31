Delaware system hits funding goal, raises objective

Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare has reached its original fundraising goal of $22.5 million and is increasing the objective to $30 million, the Cape Gazette reported Oct. 30.

The Beebe Medical Foundation's campaign kicked off in July 2021 with initial goals to help the system establish a new residency program for family medicine, purchase a mobile health clinic for community outreach, establish Beebe's Center for Breast Health, upgrade a catherization lab and initiate cancer center renovations, according to the report.

The first four goals have been met and the first phase of renovations at the cancer center have been completed.

The campaign is now focusing on supporting a new clinic for the "medical residents of today and tomorrow," deploying a second mobile health unit, upgrading at a second catheterization lab, completing a fifth operating room for robotic surgery at the Specialty Surgical Hospital and continuing renovations at the Tunnell Cancer Center.