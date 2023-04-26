Construction of first all-electric hospital moves forward

Construction on the first all-electric hospital in the U.S., UCI Medical Center Irvine-Newport (Calif.), is set to be fully operational by 2025, the Los Angeles Times reported April 25.

The 144-bed hospital broke ground in November 2021. On April 21, media members toured the facility.

The hospital will be powered entirely by electricity via a plant that does not rely on natural gas or carbon combustion, according to the report. However, it will have backup diesel generators in case of power failure. The medical center will use "chillers" to cool the acute care hospital.

The advanced care center could be open as soon as next spring.