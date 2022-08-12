California VA hospital to get $387M in upgrades

Long Beach, Calif.-based Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center is planning $387 million worth of renovations, Long Beach Business Journal reported Aug. 11.

The renovations include a new mental health facility and community living center.

The mental health center will replace the current facility built in1966 and feature an 82,000-square-foot inpatient center and an 80,000-square-foot outpatient facility. It's expected to open in August 2023.

Services will continue uninterrupted while the new center goes up on a separate lot.

The new community center, for veterans who need assisted living, will be 160,000 square feet and have 120 rooms. It will be divided into 10 houses with 12 rooms, each with its own communal space. Each house will be specific to the needs of the veterans. The community center is slated to open by the end of 2023.

A new outdoor athletic complex is included in the renovations as well, and will replace a grass field parking lot at the hospital. An asphalt lot with 140 parking spaces will be built.

The hospital's parking garage and kitchen will also be upgraded.