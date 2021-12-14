Bon Secours starts construction on $108M expansion

Midlothian, Va.-based Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center kicked off construction Dec. 13 on its $108 million expansion project, which will add 55 acute care beds to the hospital.

The hospital is expanding because of an increased need for care as the community's population grows, according to a news release emailed to Becker's.

The project will renovate 69,169 square feet of existing space and build 109,700 square feet. Two stories will be added to the current critical care tower.

The 55 acute care beds will comprise nine obstetrical beds, four intensive care beds and 42 medical/surgical beds. There will also be 10 observation beds. The addition expands the hospital's capacity to 185 beds.

The NICU will grow from 10 open bays to 11 private rooms and three bays. There will also be more pre admission testing, and an open MRI will be moved to the campus.

"These additional beds will provide greater capacity and access for our patients and will ultimately enable Bon Secours to continue to provide quality, compassionate care for this growing community now and well into the future," hospital President Joe Wilkins said.