Baptist Health Foundation snags largest-ever donation

Baptist Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health, received a $2 million donation from Commonwealth Credit Union, the largest-ever donation to the foundation, Credit Union Times reported June 1.

The gift will support the ongoing construction and opening of Baptist Health Hamburg (Ky.). The new facility is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

"Commonwealth Credit Union's generous gift is an investment in the future of healthcare and the future of Kentucky," Baptist Health Lexington President Chris Roty said. "Through this strong demonstration of support, Baptist Health and Commonwealth Credit Union continue to honor their shared legacies of care and ongoing commitment to the growth and improved health of this community."