Avera Health investing $245M in its largest building project ever

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health has shared plans for two building projects that total $245 million, the largest in the health system's history.

The first project will develop a six-story tower addition to the Avera McKennan Hospital and University Center in Sioux Falls. It will bring a new main entrance to Avera McKennan and add 158 beds, according to a March 27 news release.

The tower will also have an area focused on women's and children's hospital services like labor and delivery, postpartum care, a newborn nursery, a neonatal intensive care unit, pediatric intensive care, and pediatric hospital care.

The second project at Sioux Falls-based Avera on Louise Health Campus will create a three-story building dedicated to digestive health services.

The Avera Specialty Hospital and an attached medical building in Sioux Falls currently offer gastroenterology services. The hospital's gastroenterology service spaces will be vacated and converted into space for orthopedic services.

The Avera McKennan campus will remove Plaza 3, which currently houses the Avera Transplant Institute, to create room for the project. Those services and the dialysis center will be relocated to a location not yet disclosed.

Construction is expected to kick off on both campuses in late summer. The Avera on Louise project is estimated to be completed by early 2026 with the Avera McKennan project expected to be completed by early 2027, the release said.

Avera Health is a nonprofit health system that comprises 36 community and critical access hospitals. It has multiple primary and specialty care clinics, senior living facilities, pharmacies, and offers more than 60 medical specialties, according to its website.