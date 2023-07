Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has broken ground on an advanced care center near the uptown part of the city, Atrium said in a statement shared with Becker's July 12.

The 12-story building covering 1.1 million square feet is the main part of an upgrade at the system's Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and is expected to open in 2027.

The system also broke ground May 31 on its newest hospital project, Atrium Health Lake Norman in Cornelius, N.C.