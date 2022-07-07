Ascension opens Florida hospital

St. Louis,-based Ascension St. Vincent's opened its first hospital in St. Johns County, Fla., on July 6, The St. Augustine Record reported.

The 150,000-square-foot, 56-bed state-of-the-art facility includes emergency services, inpatient hospitalization, heart care, orthopedics and musculoskeletal care, in addition to general surgery, lag services and imaging. 

Sean McAfee, vice president of nursing, told The St. Augustine Record the hospital also provides specialty care services including cardiology, neurology, obstetrics, gynecology and pulmonology. 

"We really desire to provide a much higher level of care and patient experience," Mr. McAfee said. 

The project cost about $175 million and is the fourth hospital for Ascension St. Vincent's, which also operates facilities in Duval and Clay counties.

 

