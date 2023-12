Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth broke ground on a new $271 million 80-bed hospital, Orlando Business Journal reported Dec. 14.

The 204,000-square-foot hospital will be the first in Minneola, Fla. The community's population grew nearly 14% from 2020 to 2022. The hospital is expected to open in 2025.

When it opens, the hospital will create 500 jobs for the community. AdventHealth officials also said that the 30-acre plot the hospital is on allows for future expansion projects.