$92.3M expansion underway at Northern Texas hospital

Texas Health Hospital Rockwall is almost doubling the size of its facility through a $92.3 million expansion that will include a neonatal intensive care unit, a cardiac catheterization lab and an expanded emergency department at the facility in Northern Texas.

The project will add 32,000 square feet of new space and 51,000 square feet of renovated areas, the hospital said in a Nov. 9 news release.

The hospital, a joint venture between Texas Health Resources and area physicians, is expanding because of the high growth rates in both Rockwall County and the neighboring counties it serves. In Rockwall County, for example, the population has grown by more than 38,000 since the 2010 census to now total over 116,000, the hospital said.

The project broke ground in December 2019, Blue Ribbon News reported at the time. Final completion of the various stages of the project will be completed by the summer of 2023.