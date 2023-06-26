$70M Hilton Hotel to break ground at Mayo Clinic

Construction of a 179,000-square-foot, eight-story Hilton Hotel at Mayo Clinic's Jacksonville, Fla., campus will begin this summer.

The $70 million project will include 252 guest rooms and offer elevated accommodations and amenities including a fitness center, restaurant and indoor and outdoor meeting spaces. It will be the fourth active construction site at the Mayo Clinic campus. Other projects include an integrated oncology building, a five-floor expansion to the hospital and a central utilities plant.

"As a premier destination medical center, exceeding the current and future needs of our patients is our top priority," Kent Thielen, MD, CEO of Mayo Clinic in Florida, said in a news release. "We are excited to be offering this type of high-end hotel accommodation to further enhance our patients' experience when traveling to our campus for care."

The project is expected to be completed in early 2024.