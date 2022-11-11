$16M in projects approved by regents at U of Iowa hospital

Projects totaling $16 million of upgrades at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics' main location in Iowa City were approved by the board of regents, a Nov. 10 Daily Iowan report said.

About half of the $16 million budget will be spent on providing a further 13 inpatient rooms, which should be complete by the spring of 2024. The plan is to convert the second level of the south wing of the main complex and will be funded using patient-generated revenue.

The board also approved elevator upgrades and the design and eventual build of a converted ophthalmology simulation laboratory.

UIHC is also building a new $525.6 million hospital campus in North Liberty, a suburb of Iowa City, amid ongoing capacity challenges.