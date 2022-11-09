U of Iowa seeks approval for $16M in projects aimed at easing capacity issues

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is seeking approval for $16 million of expansion projects at its main Iowa City complex, part of which would be used to build 13 inpatient rooms to lessen capacity pressures, The Gazette reported Nov. 9.

That $8 million project, scheduled to go to a board of regents meeting Nov. 9, would seek to convert the second level of the south wing of the main complex. UIHC plans to use patient-generated revenue to pay for the south wing conversion, which is due to be completed in spring 2024.

Additional measures the hospital is seeking to get approved include elevator upgrades and a converted ophthalmology simulation laboratory built in a current parking lot area.

The projects come as UIHC continues to face capacity issues it hopes to partially address with a new $525.6 million hospital campus in North Liberty, a suburb of Iowa City.