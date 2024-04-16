$100M Texas children's hospital set to open

Corpus Christi, Texas-based Driscoll Children’s is set to open its $100 million Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, Texas, on May 1.

The eight-story, nonprofit hospital will provide emergency care and pediatric specialty services for children and adolescents, according to an April 16 news release.

The hospital is expected to produce $124.7 million in economic growth annually for Texas.

It will be toured by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick April 20 prior to its opening.

Driscoll Children's Hospital is a nonprofit health system that features multiple hospitals, clinics and a freestanding emergency room, according to its website.