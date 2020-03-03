NewYork-Presbyterian-backed startup unveils ambient, autonomous voice assistant

Saykara, an artificial intelligence startup that counts NewYork-Presbyterian's NYP Ventures as an investor, and Swedish Medical Group and Providence as customers, launched a new healthcare voice assistant on March 3.

According to a news release from the startup, the new AI-powered voice assistant is the only one on the market that can operate both ambiently and autonomously, meaning it can listen to and understand the context of a patient-physician conversation without being prompted by voice commands.

This "hands-free" technology is expected to reduce physician burnout by cutting back on documentation burden , potentially also increasing clinicians' job satisfaction.

"As an early adopter of Saykara, I saw an immediate reduction in my charting time, meaning I was able to spend more time at home with my family, more time with patients and more time on all of the parts of medicine that bring me joy. Over the past two years, I've seen Kara get faster and better, with almost no delay between a patient encounter and clinic note," Matt Fradkin, MD, a pediatrician at Providence, said in the release. "I'm looking forward to the efficiency improvements a fully autonomous system can introduce into my day-to-day."

