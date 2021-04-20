Mount Sinai's medical school adds PhD concentrations in AI & medical tech

The New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai on April 20 said it is offering a new PhD concentration in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies (AIET) as part of its PhD in biomedical sciences program

Students on the AIET track will work closely with Mount Sinai's biomedical engineering and imaging institute to develop digital tools to improve medicine and care delivery.

Eric Nestler, MD, PhD, the school's dean for academic and scientific affairs, said the new concentration "is part of a larger effort to develop and implement new tools for faster, less expensive and more effective drug discovery using patient-driven biology and a wide range of biological and simulation data collected at unprecedented scales across numerous departments and institutes."

Applications for fall 2022 enrollment will open in August and close Dec. 1.

