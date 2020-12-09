Microsoft to deploy tumor detection AI tool in hospitals

Microsoft is deploying its InnerEye project, which uses artificial intelligence models to detect cancerous tumors in CT scans, at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, England, the company said Dec. 9.

The company has been working with Addenbrooke’s Hospital at Microsoft’s Cambridge Research Lab for eight years to develop and deploy the tool that aims to shorten the treatment planning stage by using a hospital's own data to flag tumors in patient CT scans.

It can sometimes take clinicians several hours to analyze CT scans in preparation for a patient's treatment. Microsoft says InnerEye can perform a clinician's CT image analysis process 13 times faster, and hospitals that deploy the tool can also use their own data to increase accuracy.

Microsoft has made its InnerEye toolkit available for free as open-source software so all hospitals can roll out the tool, subject to regulatory approval for clinical use of machine learning models.

