Harvard, Stanford researchers lead COVID-19 AI data initiative: 4 things to know

Researchers from Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University and Stanford (Calif.) University on July 9 launched the Collective and Augmented Intelligence Against COVID-19 alliance, designed to be a comprehensive database for public officials and healthcare professionals.

Here are four things to know about the alliance:

CAIAC is led by the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence and the Future Society, a Harvard think tank. UNESCO and the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation provided support for the project.



To ensure policymakers are better prepared to take appropriate action, CAIAC aims to gather various data sources and expert views to build an artificial intelligence-powered decision support tool. The Future Society and HAI have partnered with private sector tech companies to develop the machine learning that will power the tool.



The alliance is aiming to develop a tool focused on tracking COVID-19 contraction chains, limiting COVID-19 misinformation and identifying geographic areas that need the most attention.



CAIAC will be available to health organizations and governmental bodies. The alliance will focus on United Nations agencies as some of its initial users.

