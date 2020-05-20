Google AI system can assess risk of AMD development

Google recently developed an AI system that detects age-related macular degeneration in the eye and demonstrates the potential to predict the disease's progression.

AMD, the country's most prevalent cause of sight loss, manifests as "dry" in most patients. However, about 15 percent of patients experience "wet" AMD, which is more sight-threatening and occurs when abnormal blood vessels appear underneath the retina. This can lead to permanent vision loss if not treated early.

The AI system involves two deep convolutional neural networks, one inputting raw 3D scans and the other taking a segmentation map detailing the types of tissue in the retina. The prediction tool uses this data to estimate a patient's risk of developing wet AMD.

The time frame before wet AMD develops is crucial for preventive care, and Google's AI tool has shown potential to predict whether a patient with wet AMD in one eye will develop it in their second eye within six months.

