Alibaba claims AI detects coronavirus in seconds with 96% accuracy

An artificial intelligence-powered diagnostic tool developed by Chinese tech giant Alibaba can identify coronavirus almost immediately and with near-perfect accuracy, the company claims, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

The diagnosis algorithm was reportedly trained on data from more than 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus from China. Researchers who developed the AI said it can distinguish between the virus and ordinary viral pneumonia from CT scans with up to 96 percent accuracy.

The diagnostic tool reportedly takes only 20 seconds to analyze a CT scan, a significant reduction from the five to 15 minutes it typically takes physicians to assess imaging data and make a diagnosis.

Read more here.

More articles on AI:

NewYork-Presbyterian-backed startup unveils ambient, autonomous voice assistant

IBM, Kaiser Permanente find combined AI, human expertise boosts mammogram readings

UCSF developing AI to speed prostate cancer diagnosis

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.