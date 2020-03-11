AI provider releases social determinants of health tool

Jvion, a company that specializes in clinical artificial intelligence, announced March 11 the launch of its social determinants of health solution that identifies socioeconomic barriers that are influencing patients' health risk.

The platform also gives insights into potential investments healthcare organizations can make in community benefit programs to address the gaps in care. Jvion leveraged its own AI along with Microsoft Azure Maps to empower providers and health systems to address underserved populations.

Jvion's social determinants of health platform also offers individualized interventions to aid in aligning community benefits more effectively. The platform is based on de-identified patient information.

"Providers and healthcare executives recognize the growing role of socioeconomic insights in healthcare, especially in meeting the needs of underserved populations," said Shantanu Nigam, CEO of Jvion. "To date, capturing that data and turning it into meaningful and actionable intelligence has proved elusive for many. Our unique approach turns socioeconomic, environmental and behavioral data into real clinical value that drives higher engagement, more tailored interventions and greater alignment between need and risk, resulting in better outcomes for individuals and the community as a whole."

