90% of health IT execs expect widespread AI implementation in next 5 years

Despite operation constraints and financial priorities shifted by the COVID-19 pandemic, most healthcare organizations (90 percent) anticipate artificial intelligence systems and tools to achieve widespread adoption across the industry over the next five years, according to Black Book Research.

For its recent Nov. 4 AI report, Black Book surveyed 540 health information management executives about their AI initiatives and perceptions.

Three report insights:

1. Forty-seven percent of survey participants said their organizations are already using AI in one form or another.

2. Ninety-five percent of hospital respondents said they are optimistic that AI can streamline document creation and help clinicians capture a more holistic view of the patient while improving revenue integrity.

3. Eighty-six percent of health systems' CFOs said the biggest motivator for adoption AI coding support tools is to provide improvements case mix index improvements, which can help increase revenues.

