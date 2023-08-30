Where hiring rates are strong across generations

Four metropolitan areas are more welcoming to workers from all generations than other places in the U.S., according to a new analysis by LinkedIn's Economic Graph team, released Aug. 30.

The analysis found that Austin, Texas, is the top metropolitan area in the country with especially strong hiring rates for workers of all ages. The Texas capital is followed by Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C., Denver, and Nashville, Tenn.

"From the thriving music scenes in Austin and Nashville to the unparalleled access to nature in Raleigh and Denver, the quality of life in these cities is drawing in newcomers, which translates to more robust economies," LinkedIn editor Taylor Borden wrote.

Ms. Borden also noted the strong presence of colleges in these metropolitan areas.

The ranking is based on U.S. metropolitan areas with the largest shares of LinkedIn members in each generation who added an employer to their profile in the same month as a new job began between July 2022 and July 2023. More information about the methodology is available here.