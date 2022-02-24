Washington state hospitals warn of service cuts if bill setting nursing ratios is enacted

Hospitals in Washington state warned that they anticipate permanent care delays and cuts to services if proposed staffing legislation under consideration by state lawmakers is enacted.

"The proposed legislation is particularly challenging because the ratios must be met at all times, regardless of the time of day, how sick the patients are, or how much experience the nurses have," Darcy Jaffe, RN, senior vice president of safety and quality at the Washington State Hospital Association, said in a Feb. 23 news release. "Stacking a rigid one-size-fits staffing mandate on top of a national healthcare workforce labor shortage doesn't make sense and will result in care delays."

The legislation, which prescribes nurse staffing ratios, passed the Washington State House Feb. 13 and is under consideration in the Washington Senate. It would limit the number of patients direct care registered nurses could be assigned for any shift. Minimum staffing standards would vary by unit.

For example, in the emergency department, the standard would be one direct care registered nurse to three nontrauma or noncritical care patients and one direct care registered nurse to one trauma or critical care patient. In labor and delivery, the standard would be one direct care registered nurse to two patients and one direct care registered nurse to one patient "for active labor and in all stages of labor for any patients with complications."

Hospitals, particularly in rural areas, argue that the legislation would result in a loss of inpatient beds and that some emergency department beds would also be closed. Hospitals also contend that compliance with the legislation would require hiring a significant number of nurses and certified nurse assistants.

The Washington State Nurses Association, UFCW 21 and SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, which represent more than 71,000 healthcare workers in Washington, support the legislation.

They argue that the legislation will "protect healthcare workers from dangerously high patient loads."

Union members also argue that the legislation would spur hospitals to take the necessary steps to boost staffing, according to The Everett Herald.

The legislation is scheduled for executive session Feb. 24 in the Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Tribal Affairs.