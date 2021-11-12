University Hospitals to comply with federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Cleveland-based University Hospitals has informed employees the health system will comply with federal vaccination requirements, according to a statement shared with Becker's Hospital Review.

A hospital spokesperson told Becker's the news was shared with employees on Nov. 7.

"The overwhelming majority of our caregivers are vaccinated against COVID-19," the statement says. "Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to protect yourself against severe illness from COVID-19, including hospitalization and death, and to limit the spread to others. Throughout this pandemic, our caregivers have continued to rise to the occasion to serve our community, our patients, and to take care of each other."

University Hospitals has more than 30,000 physicians and employees working at the health system and its partnership hospitals.