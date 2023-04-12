Top healthcare entry-level jobs for college grads, per Indeed

As graduation season approaches, Indeed has ranked the best entry-level jobs that typically require a college degree, and several healthcare positions are on the list.

Indeed ranked the jobs using its database of job seeker and employer insight and behavior. Jobs on this list were identified based on growth in the share of postings measured from September 2021 through February 2022 versus September 2022 through February 2023, an average yearly salary of at least $40,000, as well as required work experience of up to three years as indicated in the job description.

Here are the top 25 entry-level jobs that require a degree, per Indeed. They are in descending order beginning with the highest change in job growth. Jobs with the same growth percentage were ranked according to salary.

1. Outside sales representative: 258 percent

2. Transportation coordinator: 227 percent

3. Quality auditor: 131 percent

4. Accounting coordinator: 125 percent

5. Tax Preparer: 123 percent

6. Loan processor: 100 percent

7. Retention specialist: 100 percent

8. Network operations technician: 94 percent

9. Mental health case manager: 93 percent

10. Speech-language pathologist: 84 percent

11. Geotechnical engineer: 80 percent

12. Patient access manager: 77 percent

13. HR coordinator: 75 percent

14. Lead generation specialist: 73 percent

15. Design coordinator: 73 percent

16. Pharmaceutical sales representative: 71 percent

17. Behavioral therapist: 68 percent

18. Special events coordinator: 67 percent

19. IT engineer: 67 percent

20. Structural engineer: 63 percent

21. Water resources engineer: 59 percent

22. C++ developer: 58 percent

23. Community relations coordinator: 58 percent

24. Business development coordinator: 53 percent

25. Registered nurse-acute care: 52 percent

More information about the rankings is available here.