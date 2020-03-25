Texas psychiatric hospital pitches jobs to workers laid off amid pandemic

The San Antonio State Hospital, an inpatient psychiatric hospital in Texas, is hiring for nearly 100 jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, KSAT reported.

Gerald Shackelford, director of staff support services at the hospital, told the TV station open positions include nurses, therapists, physicians, food workers, custodians and maintenance workers.

He said the effort aims to promote job opportunities for those affected by layoffs and cuts due to the coronavirus.

Access more information about open positions here.

