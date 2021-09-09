Projected job growth of 10 healthcare professions by 2030

Total employment in the U.S. is projected to grow from 153.5 million to 165.4 million from 2020 to 2030, with healthcare and social assistance projected to add the most jobs among industry sectors, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Sept. 8.

Here is the bureau's projected job growth in 10 healthcare professions from 2020 to 2030:

1. Physician assistants – 31 percent

2. Nurse anesthetists – 12.6 percent

3. Medical assistants – 18.4 percent

4. Phlebotomists – 22.2 percent

5. Respiratory therapists – 23 percent

6. Registered nurses – 9 percent

7. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses – 9.3 percent

8. Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians – 10.9 percent

9. Nursing assistants, orderlies and psychiatric aides – 8.2 percent

10. Family medicine physicians – 4.9 percent