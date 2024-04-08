NYC Health + Hospitals opens wellness center for 6,000 employees

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst (N.Y.) opened a Wellness Center to support its 6,000 employees.

The center sponsors programs around eight dimensions of wellness, including physical, emotional, social, intellectual, financial, environmental, spiritual and occupational wellness. It includes amenities such as a coffee machine, snack kiosks, massage chairs and stations for board games, art projects and creative activities; as well as programs such as mental health workshops, cultural celebrations, mediation sessions and exercise activities, according to an April 8 system news release.

The center expects to host more than 100,000 visits a year from physicians, nurses and other hospital healthcare staff.

"Our team provides exceptional care to our patients, but self-care is vital and necessary even as we take care of others," NYC Health + Hospitals CEO Helen Arteaga-Landaverde, PhD, said in the release. "This Wellness Center will give our staff a safe place to get access to the resources they need to recharge in a busy environment."