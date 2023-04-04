New York system offers free degree, certification programs to all 19,000 employees

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health has launched a new workforce education program to support career growth for its employees.

The nine-hospital health system, which has 19,000 employees, announced the Advance U Education Program program April 4.

Under the program, Rochester Regional Health will pay tuition upfront for degrees and certifications earned by employees.

The health system said Advance U will support registered nurses to obtain BSN degrees and will provide entry-level workers the opportunity to gain skills and earn certifications in fields such as medical assisting or medical coding.

Advance U, designed in partnership with InStride, is available to employees across the organization's hundreds of New York locations.