New York health system boosts minimum wage amid 50% uptick in open positions

To support staffing, recruitment and retention efforts, Samaritan Health is raising current and starting wages, the Watertown, N.Y.-based health system said Aug. 18.

Samaritan's minimum hourly wage has been raised to $15 for about 1,300 current employees and all new hires, a standard that increases current and starting wages by 19 percent, the organization said. An additional compensating wage differential will be offered to those working the evening and night shifts. The wage increases do not consider merit-based wage increases, for which employees still are eligible.

"Our workforce has shown tremendous resilience, going above and beyond to serve the healthcare needs of our community," Samaritan President and CEO Thomas H. Carman said in a news release. "We have instituted a substantial increase in our minimum wage from $12.61 to $15, allowing Samaritan to deliver continued outstanding care by ensuring we retain our talent while attracting new staff."

Samaritan seeks to fill job openings in food service, environmental services, registration, billing, office support, certified nursing assistants, home health aides, nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses.

Open positions at the health system have increased 50 percent since the end of 2020 amid growing staffing needs, the organization reported.

