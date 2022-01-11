Nearly 4 in 10 U.S. News' best jobs are in healthcare: 2022

Listen
Nearly 4 in 10 jobs of the 100 Best Jobs of 2022 are healthcare or healthcare support roles, according to a U.S. News & World Report list released Jan. 11.
For information about U.S. News' methodology, click here.
Top 10 jobs on U.S. News & World Report's 100 Best Jobs:
- Information security analyst
- Nurse practitioner
- Physician assistant
- Medical and health services manager
- Software developer
- Data scientist
- Financial manager
- Statistician
- Lawyer
- Speech-language pathologist