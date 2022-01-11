Nearly 4 in 10 U.S. News' best jobs are in healthcare: 2022

Nearly 4 in 10 jobs of the 100 Best Jobs of 2022 are healthcare or healthcare support roles, according to a U.S. News & World Report list released Jan. 11.

For information about U.S. News' methodology, click here.

Top 10 jobs on U.S. News & World Report's 100 Best Jobs:

  1. Information security analyst

  2. Nurse practitioner

  3. Physician assistant

  4. Medical and health services manager

  5. Software developer

  6. Data scientist

  7. Financial manager

  8. Statistician

  9. Lawyer

  10. Speech-language pathologist

