Michigan health system seeks to fill more than 900 jobs

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System has more than 900 open positions throughout its organization, including five community hospitals.

There are openings in environmental services, food and nutrition and nursing and other departments, according to John Foren, a health system spokesperson.

With about 9,000 caregivers, there is constant turnover in the health system, Mr. Foren said.

Hospitals and health systems across the country have struggled with staffing as healthcare workers have left the field, retired or switched employment to staffing agencies during the pandemic.

"The issues in healthcare reflect what's going on in society as a whole, coupled with departures we saw," he said.

Sparrow, which is also offering sign-on bonuses for a number of positions, has two campuses in Lansing and community hospitals in St. Johns, Carson City and Ionia, Mich. The health system also has dozens of satellite locations.

More information about the job openings is available here.