Hundreds of New Mexico healthcare workers make public plea to slow COVID-19 spread

More than 350 physicians, nurses, and healthcare practitioners and providers in New Mexico are urging state residents to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Healthcare workers across New Mexico have worked tirelessly on the front lines of the pandemic to help protect residents and have seen infections and deaths firsthand, begins the open letter published Oct. 26 by the New Mexico Department of Health. And now healthcare workers need help from residents to combat the virus and protect the state's healthcare and hospital resources, they said.

"COVID-19 is surging throughout New Mexico. Infections are growing faster than ever before," the letter states. "The public health data are clear: The pandemic and the grave risk posed to our state's public health have never been more dangerous than right now."

If COVID-19 continues to spread at the current rate, hospitals will begin to fill up, more residents will die and more families will lose loved ones, the letter states.

But the healthcare workers said residents can help curb spread by staying home as much as possible, limiting travel outside the home, wearing a face mask in public, avoiding gatherings and washing their hands frequently.

Access the full letter here.

