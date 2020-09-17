How NYC Health + Hospitals is supporting its staff's mental wellness

New York City Health + Hospitals provided an update on staff mental wellness programs at the 11-hospital safety-net system.

The update, provided in recognition of National Physician Suicide Awareness Day Sept. 17, focuses on programs designed to identify and support mental health challenges among employees.

Since the COVID-19 peak in New York City, the health system said it has seen:

1. More than 9,000 unit-based wellness rounds, which include mental health experts and peer-support teams engaging workers and connecting them with resources if requested.

2. More than 2,300 additional debrief encounters that include group debriefs, one-on-one peer support sessions and wellness events.

3. More than 350 employees have undergone U.S. Defense Department-developed combat stress training.

4. Nearly 200 calls to its anonymous behavioral health employee-only hotline, which connects workers with psychiatrists/ psychologists.

5. About 63,000 visits to respite/wellness rooms.

